Law enforcement operation leads to four arrests in Shelby County

UPDATE: Domestic assault charges against Paul Bishop were dropped. He is still being tried on drug charges related to his 2016 arrest.
A domestic violence operation led to the arrest of four people in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with several agencies began the operation at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and ended around 5 p.m Wednesday.
So far, we know who three of those people are.
33-year-old Paul Bishop is charged with domestic assault.
20-year-old Lashawn Shannon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of carjacking.
24-year-old Matthew Ferguson is charged with theft of property.
Police were able to seize several items during the arrest.
Police found four handguns, three rifles, and a gallon zip bloc bag of marijuana, and several Lortab pills.
Bishop had 11.65 pounds of marijuana and 250.3 grams of THC Wax in his possession.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit will handle the criminal prosecution.
