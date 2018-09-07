Donald Trump rally in Mississippi: Ticket info, location and more

JACKSON, Miss. - President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail next week.
He will hold a political rally in Mississippi a week from today. The appearance will be September 14 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
The stop is part of President Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally tour. It will serve as an endorsement speech for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in her senatorial race.
For information about tickets, CLICK HERE.
