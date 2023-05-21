A downtown shooting sends a man to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a local restaurant and hotel—in an alley. Police have not released full details of the investigation just yet, but FOX13 spoke with someone who told us they’re the coworker of the person who allegedly fired the shot.
The Memphis Police Department reports arriving to the scene at 164 Union Avenue near B.B. King Boulevard at 2:28 p.m. Sunday. Crime scene tape closed off the General Washburns Escape Alley. While police has not released a motive in the case, the alleged shooter’s coworker told our news staff the incident started over a handshake.
“He goes to give the girl dap and she didn’t want to give him dap,” the coworker shared with us anonymously. “We were sitting outside on our break, me and my coworkers. We were just sitting outside. The white dude was very belligerent. He was extremely drunk.”
The witness explained that after her coworker rejected the handshake, the man allegedly struck her. “He socked her in the face. He hauled off and socked her in the face.”
Police has not confirmed these witness statements, but the witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX13 several staff members were in the alley taking a smoke break. As they went back inside, she said they all saw the man punch the woman.
“We didn’t think nothing of it. We go back in and not even 15 seconds later is when you hear something. A gunshot! Next thing you know, we look out and this man is shot. The fat, white dude that was drunk. She shoots him in the face.”
According to MPD, the man, who has not been identified, has been upgraded to non-critical condition. Police has someone detained as part of the investigation.
