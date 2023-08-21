MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first weekend of the Memphis Police Department’s new "New Pedestrian Friendly Traffic Control Plan” is in the books. Leaving many wondering if it curtailed crime.
"They're sitting here doing donuts out here on 2nd Street and B.B. King. Also stopping traffic and getting out dancing,” said Arturo Azcarate, Business Owner.
Activities Arturo Azcarte, the owner of Curry N’ Jerk on Monroe Avenue and BB King Boulevard downtown, is hoping it would come to an end.
The Memphis Police Department launched the “New Pedestrian Friendly Traffic Control Plan” Friday at 8:00 PM through the weekend.
"We need to push the traffic flow that is not shopping, dining, venturing out on Beale, push them out a little further so this nonsense does not continue,” said Azcarte.
Under the plan, police officers set up roadblocks around the entertainment district to eradicate drag racing, reckless driving, pop-up street parties, and more.
Azcarte said the circular tire marks in the middle of Monroe Avenue are just one block outside of the MPD’S pedestrian corridor. Probing one thing.
"To push it away from Beale Street pushes it further down Second Street and BB King. And they are now starting to do the same behavior at a higher level right out here on BB King and Second Street,” said Azcarte.
Azcarte commends the police department for trying to do something about the mayhem downtown but is not surprised the issues are continuing elsewhere.
"If they walk the streets a little bit more. I think they can build a community and people would know they are out there and some of this behavior would stop,” said Azcarte.
You can expect to see the increase in police presence and roadblocks beginning once again Friday.
