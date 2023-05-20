MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Downtown Memphis was full of activity on May 19, while hosting a packed crowd.
Events like the Memphis in May Barbeque Fest, the Redbirds game at AutoZone Park, and high school graduation ceremonies got underway.
Amid the excitement, drivers were forced to cope with detours and re-routing due to construction and festivities.
The influx of people over the weekend left many to deal with parking challenges.
“It’s just been worse and crowded today,” said Peter Boyd of Memphis. “Trying to find a free street spot has been worse. I usually don’t pay for parking because it was bad enough trying to get here already,” Boyd said.
Backups and stop-and-go traffic was also visible on Front Street in downtown.
Despite those slight inconveniences, Memphians and tourists still got out to enjoy a fun-filled weekend.
“It wasn’t too bad actually. We just drove around the block a couple of times, and it wasn’t too bad. We’re enjoying the city,” one tourist told FOX13.
Meanwhile, heavy traffic flow proved to be even more beneficial to local business owners.
“Normally we get a lot of traffic coming in here normally about 34 or 3500 people walking down the street regularly. I think that number increased by 20 percent since Memphis in May has started,” said Edricus Drains, owner of Fat Tuesday.
Drains told FOX13, he took in more service calls than usual.
“We probably had about six or seven graduation reservations this week. This week right here, we’ve had an uptick and a bunch of customers coming by," Drains said.
