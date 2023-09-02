MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Repair work on a section of a Downtown Memphis' trolley tracks means street lane closures starting Tuesday, according to Memphis Area Transit Authority.
Several lanes on A.W. Willis Avenue, at the intersection with North Main Street, will be limited to traffic starting four days, starting at 7 a.m. Sept. 5.
Left turn lanes at the corner will be restricted for all directions and cars going east and west on A.W. Willis will be unable to cross the intersection.
Eastbound and westbound traffic will only be permitted to turn right.
For eastbound traffic on A.W. Willis, the detour sign will direct drivers to use North Main Street, Shadyac Avenue and North Second Street. For drivers on westbound A.W. Willis, the detour signs will point toward North Main, Sycamore Avenue and North Front Street.
Motorists are advised to take an alternative route during the interruption.
The area is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown woman says cell phone store employee ordered food on her device
- Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud and forgery, TBI says
- TCU student from Germantown shot and killed in Texas, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives