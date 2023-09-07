MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Actions like stunt driving, street racing and fistfights have changed the landscape of Downtown Memphis.
On weekends, barricades and extra law enforcement officers now line the entertainment district in hopes of preventing such crimes.
On Thursday night, however, such extreme safety measures were not in place. Even though two major concerts were held on either end of Beale Street.
Gladys Knight kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic weekend with a performance at the Orpheum.
Meanwhile, Lil Baby, GloRilla and more performed just blocks away at the FedExForum.
Huge crowds attended the shows, and officers were stationed nearby. But safety precautions paled in comparison to the weekend safety plan.
“I keep my doors locked, my pepper spray, and baby, I just stay out the way,” Zori, a Lil Baby fan who traveled up from Jackson, Mississippi for the show, said. “If I see one wrong thing, I’m gone.”
Some fans traveled across state lines for the shows and planned to go out and party downtown afterwards, but intend to stay vigilant.
“I see videos on social media of what is going on in Memphis,” she said. “To experience it firsthand, I’m a little nervous.”
Some locals were equally nervous about the atmosphere downtown, whether the weekend safety plan was in place or not. Some parents dropped their kids off for the show and made it very clear to them there would be no partying after the show.
“I stay away from here,” Nikki, whose daughter attended the Lil Baby show, said. “I’m only here because my daughter got a ticket.”
She said her daughter had to leave before the show ended because she was concerned about the late-night crowd headed from the Forum to the bars.
“There’s too much violence. Especially on weekends,” she said. “You see it on the news. Somebody got shot. There’s always fights going on. I came down here for her. But other than that, I wouldn’t be down here.”
