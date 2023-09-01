MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fine cigars combined with bourbon testing - both for a good cause.
That's what's on schedule for those who attend the 8th annual Beale St. Cigar Festival, set for this weekend from Sept. 1-3 at Handy Park on Beale Street.
Proceeds from tickets to the festival benefit Raising the Bar nonprofit, which works in Memphis to provide mentorship and positive youth development for Black boys.
The Cigar Festival will offer food and live entertainment.
Recently, there has been a string of criminal activity, including a shooting that injured eight people, at the outskirts of Beale Street.
Memphis Police Department officials, along with City of Memphis and Downtown businesses, met to formulize then implement a traffic safety plan for Beale.
But Cigar Festival organizers said they have their own, additional safety plan for visitors to the events.
For the festival's schedule of events and tickets, click here.
