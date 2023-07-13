COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Two days after Dr. Benjamin Mauck was killed in a deadly shooting at a Collierville clinic, his family issued a statement through their attorney, Blanchard E. Tual.
Mauck was shot to death by a patient at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, police said.
Mauck was an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in wrist, hand and elbow surgeries. He joined the Campbell Clinic staff in August 2012.
On Thursday, Mauck's family thanked the medical community "around the globe" for their support and called Mauck "a surgeon, husband, father, son, brother, mentor, and friend."
They said their focus is on the "positive contributions Ben made to the world, personally and professionally."
The Mauck family's full statement is below:
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support from throughout the Mid-South, along with the medical community around the globe. Our family is grateful for the kind words and stories that continue to be shared. These are a testament to the positive impact Ben made on his patients, his colleagues and our community.
This week, a senseless act of violence took an incredible person from us. Ben was a surgeon, husband, father, son, brother, mentor, and friend. As we grieve this tragedy, our family is choosing to focus on the positive contributions Ben made to the world, personally and professionally.
Amid his professional contributions, Ben remained a family man, first and foremost. He and his wife cherished their beloved children and spent many special moments with family and friends.
Again, thank you for your support and outpouring of love. We appreciate the space to grieve privately and ask that you give us grace during this incredibly difficult time.
Blanchard E. Tual, Attorney for the Benjamin Matthew Mauck Family"
Also on Thursday, Campbell Clinic issued a statement offering condolences to the Mauck family and said that all of its locations have returned to normal business hours:
"We remain shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Dr. Ben Mauck. Our hearts are heavy, and we are keeping Dr. Mauck’s family, friends, and colleagues in our prayers at this time.
We also recognize that we have a duty to continue providing timely services for the patients who depend upon us for care. To that end, all locations have resumed standard business hours, except for our Collierville location which will remain closed.
We recognize that returning to work may be accompanied by various emotions and we want to assure you that the safety, and mental and emotional well-being of our employees and patients is of the utmost importance to us.
You will notice additional safety measures at all locations, including increased security presence and security patrol. We have also requested local law enforcement to increase their patrol of our locations.
We would also like to take this opportunity and extend a heartfelt thank you to all those that have reached out with messages of condolences and support. Thank you for loving the Campbell Clinic family as your own."
