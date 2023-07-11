COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Dr. Benjamin Mauck, according to an article in Memphis Magazine, knew he wanted to be an Orthopedic Specialist since he was a teenager.
He told the magazine he grew up in Savannah, Tenn., where he saw a doctor help his sister recover from a sports injury.
That was when he knew he wanted to help people and become a physician.
The Campbell Clinic said he would go on to graduate from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tenn., and then the University of Tennessee in Memphis.
Mauck would do a residency at the UT-Campbell Clinic.
Campbell Clinic was where he would go on to work as a hand, wrist and elbow surgeon.
Memphis Magazine said at Campbell Clinic he would head up the congenital hand clinic at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Memphis Magazine quoted Dr. Mauck as saying, "The hand is how we interact with the outside world -- and when your hand is involved -- it affects almost every single thing you do."
A passion he truly believed in and an industry where he for sure made his mark.
RELATED: Orthopedic surgeon shot to death by patient inside Campbell Clinic, police say
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Mauck was shot and killed by a patient at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives