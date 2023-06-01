MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who allegedly stole a pistol, car and license plate was arrested after running away from pursuing police officers.
Gary Goforth, 45, was charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, drag racing, driving with a suspended or revoked license, evading arrest, violation of financial law, reckless driving, vandalism $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property $1,000 or less and $1,00 to $6,000, and vandalism $1,000 to $2,500.
A woman reported a stolen Glock pistol to Memphis Police on March 1st.
A man reported a stolen Tenn. license tag to MPD on May 3rd.
A man reported a stolen Hyundai Elantra to MPD on May 23rd.
Bartlett detectives saw the silver Elantra near I-40 and Sycamore View Road running through red lights, weaving in and out of traffic and speeding without regard for the safety of other cars, police said, on May 31st.
Officers pursued the car, police said.
The driver abandoned the car on Marion Avenue at Patterson, then got out of the car and ran.
Bartlett Police officers saw him carrying a backpack with a firearm in his waistband.
The man tossed the firearm and the backpack before he was caught, BPD said.
A Glock pistol, reported stolen, was recovered as was the silver Elantra with TN license tags that matched the black stolen Elantra.
Goforth had pled guilty to theft of property August 2022, police said.
His bond was set at $40,000.
