MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A federal judge ruled the Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act unconstitutional, and violates first amendment rights.
The law, which took effect April 1, banned "adult cabaret" performances from public property as well as from any place children could see those performances.
On June 2, a judge ruled Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act (AEA) unconstitutional, and a lawsuit was immediately filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee which was based in Memphis.
The lawsuit named Steve Mulroy as defendant in his capacity as District Attorney General of Shelby County, Tenn.
A judge issued an injunction temporarily putting the law on hold in April until the full case was heard.
Final arguments were heard last week, and the judge's order was issued late on June 2.
Judge Thomas Parker wrote, "After considering the briefs and evidence presented at trial, the Court finds that despite Tennessee's compelling interest in protecting the psychological and physical wellbeing of children the Adult Entertainment Act is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL restriction on the freedom of speech and PERMANENTLY ENJOINS Defendant Steven Mulroy from enforcing the unconstitutional statute."
The state law defines "adult cabaret" as "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors, and that feature topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers."
The Tennessee law was inspired, at least in part, by a drag event scheduled for September 2022 at the Memphis Museum of Science and History.
Protestors, including members of the Proud boys, gathered near the museum just before the event was to start.
The museum decided to cancel the event.
According to court documents acquired by FOX13, "Tennesseans deserve to know that their State’s defense of the AEA primarily involved a request for the Court to alter the AEA by changing the meaning of “minors” to a “reasonable 17-year-old minor.” In other words, while its citizens believed this powerful law would protect all children, the State’s lawyers told the Court this law will only protect 17- year-olds."
The ruling further went into detail on how the ban would violate first amendment rights.
"That mandate as to speech is limited by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which commands that laws infringing on the Freedom of Speech must be narrow and well-defined. The AEA is neither."
It is not clear whether the state of Tennessee will appeal the decision.
Another option is for state lawmakers to re-write the law during their next legislative session to comply with the U.S. Constitution.
