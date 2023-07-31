MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drake has canceled his show at the FedExForum, according to TicketMaster.

A statement was given to the FedExForum stating that due to the amount of production that has to go into the show, it would have been impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum.

Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.

The show with 21 Savage, part of the "It's All A Blur" tour, was scheduled for Sunday, August 6.

That date was set after Drake postponed his concert at the FedExForum, originally scheduled for June 29.

Of course, the hip-hop superstar appeared in Memphis that week after announcing that the show was postponed.

He actually filmed a music video in Memphis while he was in town, but did not take the stage at the FedExForum. He was also given a key to Shelby County.

No reason for the cancellations was given by TicketMaster, but the website did say that all tickets would be refunded within 30 days and that no action is needed to obtain a refund.