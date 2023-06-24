Drake

FedExForum announces Drake and 21 Savage concert in June. 

 Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Drake and 21 Savage concert rescheduled, according to Ticketmaster.com

Drake and 21 Savage will be bringing their tour to Memphis on a new date; Aug 6.

The concert is part of Drake's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour.

Tickets are available for Cash App customers through an exclusive ticket presale through Cash App and Visa.

Tickets for the event went  on sale Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. to the general public.

