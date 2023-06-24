MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Drake and 21 Savage concert rescheduled, according to Ticketmaster.com
Drake and 21 Savage will be bringing their tour to Memphis on a new date; Aug 6.
The concert is part of Drake's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour.
Tickets are available for Cash App customers through an exclusive ticket presale through Cash App and Visa.
Tickets for the event went on sale Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. to the general public.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mayor Strickland proposes no property taxes, higher police salaries in final budget presentation
- MPD plans to take kids violating curfew to Greenlaw Community Center, says chief
- Memphis library renamed in honor of MPD officer killed in line of duty
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives