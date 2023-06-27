MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 5-time Grammy Award winning musical artist was honored by a city councilwoman.
Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was honored in District 4 by Memphis City Council member Jana Swearengen Washington.
"It's an honor to celebrate Drake's support of Memphis and Memphians in the heart of my district! We appreciate his music and his generous spirit! We truly soar in District 4," Washington posted on social media.
The 36-year-old artist was in Memphis for his 'It's A Blur' concert at the FedExForum June 29, which had to be rescheduled for August 6.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Ain't afraid to shoot this place up': Huey's worker brutally attacked in front of diners, police say
- 15 indicted in police sting targeting Memphis smash-and-grab burglaries, MPD says
- Nearly 70K MLGW customers without power, utility company says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives