MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cell phone videos captured a police standoff following a shooting in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood.
It happened late Sunday night and into early Monday morning on Given Avenue, just off Tillman.
Two adults and four juveniles were taken in during the standoff, which witnesses said lasted hours.
Neighbors who watched the situation play out said hundreds of shots were fired during the ordeal, which centered around a house where they claimed upwards of ten people had been squatting.
Witnesses told FOX13 two drive-by shootings happened Sunday evening before the standoff with police.
“This used to be a real quiet street until all these kids started flopping in this house over here,” James Nolan, who lives near the scene of the standoff, said.
Neighbors said the people staying at the flophouse returned fire both times. Neighbors’ homes and cars got caught in the crossfire, including Nolan’s truck.
“It was like a machine gun,” he said. “Then you could hear the pistols popping.”
Neighbors said some of the people headed back into the house, then police arrived.
“This is the Memphis Police Department,” an officer can be heard saying in one video clip. “Whoever is inside the residence, we need you to come out peacefully with your hands up.”
According to a police report of the situation, three juveniles were sent out of the house and each told police there was no one else inside.
“Police surrounded the house and they were all behind their cars with their shotguns trained on the house,” Nolan said. “Then they started shouting, ‘Memphis Police, come out with your hands up.’”
Police eventually got a search warrant for the house and found another juvenile and two adults in the attic. The adults were each charged with criminal trespass but were wanted for other crimes.
Byron Kelley had a bench warrant for missing a court date for outstanding charges that included evading arrest in a stolen car.
Demarcus Sherrod was wanted for robbing a liquor store at gunpoint and, according to court documents, threatening to shoot the victim’s face off.
Neighbors said something needs to be done to make sure more criminals aren’t hanging out in the house.
“They need to put a condemned sign on that house,” Nolan said.
FOX13 crews spotted three people coming and going at the house Tuesday afternoon.
Kelley and Sherrod are due back in court Wednesday morning.
