MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead after a Shelby County Sherriff's deputy shot them Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI).
According to TBI, the Shelby County Sherriff's Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop when they shot and killed the person.
It happened near Rosswood Avenue when the deputy approached a parked car, nd tried to stop the driver from leaving the scene.
Reasons that are sill under investigation, the situation escalated, and it resulted in the man driving off and dragging the deputy approximately 100 yards.
At some point, the deputy fired his gun at least one time, hitting the driver, TBI said.
The driver died on the way to the hospital.
The deputy is still in the hospital with serious injuries.
TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- East Memphis apartment tenants claim rent money stolen in Cash App scheme
- Family, friends remember man killed after early morning shooting in Southwest Memphis
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives