Accused shooter after traffic accident on Knight Arnold

Photo: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking information with help in a shooting incident after a car crash.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3200 block of South Perkins Road, in Parkway Village, on April 21 close to 6 p.m.

After a crash, one of the two drivers grabbed a weapon, then fired several shots at the victim.

No injuries were reported.

Car involved with shooting after accident Knight Arnold

MPD released an image of a car whose driver was involved with a shooting incident after the car struck another one on Knight Arnold Road on April 21st, police say. (Photo: MPD)

The bullets struck the man's vehicle and the shooter ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News