MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking information with help in a shooting incident after a car crash.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3200 block of South Perkins Road, in Parkway Village, on April 21 close to 6 p.m.
After a crash, one of the two drivers grabbed a weapon, then fired several shots at the victim.
No injuries were reported.
The bullets struck the man's vehicle and the shooter ran from the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
