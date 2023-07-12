MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A drunk driver is behind bars for hitting four people, including two children, with a car, according to Memphis Police.
On July 9 at approximately 3:58 p.m., police went to a scene near the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Village Grove Drive.
When officers arrived, they found four people, including two children, hurt in a hit-and-run.
During investigations, MPD saw a man, Khattabi Dardour, walking near Winchester Road, and as officers approached, they saw glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of intoxication, police said.
Dardour was detained by police.
During the interview, Dardour told police that he was driving out of a driveway in a 2008 GMC Envoy when he hit four people.
Dardour also told police that he left the scene due to threats.
Dardour admitted to police that he had approximately seven beers, according to an affidavit.
The GMC Envoy was towed to a city lot.
Khattabi Dardour was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of financial law, leave scene of an accident involving injury, public intoxication, and reckless driving.
