MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was arrested for allegedly ramming her car into a woman standing in a parking lot, then into a parked car with two children inside.
Nekesta Townsel, 35, was charged three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse and neglect, police said.
Two women were standing and talking together at an empty parking on Lamar Avenue on May 5 when Townsel drove her car intentionally toward one of the women, striking her and pinning her against another car, police said.
She was sent to the hospital's emergency room with injuries.
Townsel then started yelling again at the second woman, saying she needed to "get" the woman's children, ages 6 and 9, in her car.
Townsel then rammed her car into the driver's side door of the car.
Both children jumped out of the passenger's side.
The older child suffered a swollen eye and the second hurt her ankle from jumping down out of the car.
Townsel was identified by both women in a police lineup.
Her bond was set at $50,000.
