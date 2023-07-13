MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man involved with a stolen car chase that involved a frantic series of crashes - one deadly - in Parkway Village has been charged, police said.
Rodney Wooten, 22, was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, reckless endangerment, two counts of evading on foot, carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated burglary.
Two people died as a result of one of the crashes that was initiated by a pursuit from police who spotted the stolen car traveling in Parkway Village.
A Memphis Police officer saw a car going eastbound on Cottonwood Road make a U-turn in front of his squad car, then sped away about 12:30 p.m. July 13, according a police report.
A background check on the car informed the officer that it had been involved in several robberies, so he turned to follow it.
When he caught up to it, the officer found that the car had crashed with two other cars at the intersection of Cottonwood and Perkins roads.
Two people in the stolen car remained in it, while one ran away.
The man who ran then carjacked a person near Thousand Oaks and Showcase boulevards.
He rammed that car into a squad car then sped away.
More officers pursued the driver, who struck another car near I-40 and Norris Road, then another car at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive.
The driver got out of the car and ran to the nearby Mill Creek apartments where police arrested him.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition from injuries suffered from the crash.
One of the two passengers in the initial car crash was found dead at the scene, while the second one died later from his injuries at Regional One, police said.
Three other passengers in the other collisions were sent to nearby hospitals in non-critical condition.
No additional injuries were reported.
No bond information has been made.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives