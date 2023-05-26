MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The driver of a car honked at while racing on the interstate responded by firing a gun at the other car, police said.
The bullet fired through the car's passenger window and hit the driver in the chest.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The injured man told police he honked at a the driver of a black Infiniti, that was racing a Dodge Charger, around 5:30 a.m. to avoid a wreck.
The Infiniti sped away, then slowed down and fired the shot, he told police.
Patrols searched the area but did not find a Charger or Infiniti.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
