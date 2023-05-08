SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A woman was arrested after an interstate car chase during which she allegedly crossed lanes to try to strike a Tennesse state trooper.
Abby Allen, 54, faces charges of DUI, intentionally evading arrest in a car. driving with suspended/revoked license, aggravated assault of a first responder, reckless driving and violations of a financial and registration laws.
Tipton County Sheriff's Officers pursued a sedan on May 6 about 4 p.m. that was suspected to be involved with a robbery, a sheriff's office report says.
A Shelby County Sheriff's Officer patrolling Highway 64 joined the chase and was on site when the car came to a stop past the Lakeland exit.
Both Allen and a passenger admitted to smoking cocaine, drinking beer and taking fentanyl, the report says.
During the initial chase with Tipton County Sheriff officers, Allen allegedly drove through several red traffic lights and into the wrong lane trying to strike a State Trooper who was putting down road spikes.
Allen's car also struck a patrol car occupied by two troopers.
No injuries were reported in the collision.
Allen and the passenger were seen throwing items of the car's window, officers said.
Both were treated for injuries at St. Francis Hospital.
