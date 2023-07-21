Lamar ave flooded road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Showers - some may call them overdue showers after a lengthy period of high heat and humidity - are hitting the Mid-South this morning, and more are expected this afternoon.

But the heavy raindrops have caused flash flooding in pockets in Shelby County and elsewhere.

Officials at Memphis International Airport report a record-high 5.3 inches of rain this morning (easily beating 3.3 inches in 1953.)

So drivers are advised to take caution driving on roadways, especially at intersections and low-level areas.

WATCH: Lamar Avenue flooded as authorities warn of road hazards due to storm's aftermath

Drivers should not assume a pool of water is low.

Memphis Fire Dept. officials warn of a highwater area at Southern Avenue and Philadelphia Street where water this morning reached about 3 feet high and where a person was rescued after getting trapped in it.

Another area where there is high water is at Hollywood Street and Union Avenue.

Other areas include:

Memphis

Getwell Road and Interstate 40

Filmore Avenue and Browning Circle

North Getwell Road and Benoit Drive

Apple Blossom and Jasmine Drive

Winchester Road and Willet Street

Union Avenue near Parkway

Union Avenue near Walnut Grove Road

Arlington

Summer Wind and Love

These are not the only areas.

FOX13 News is highlighting the problems and potential dangers this morning.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News