MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Showers - some may call them overdue showers after a lengthy period of high heat and humidity - are hitting the Mid-South this morning, and more are expected this afternoon.
But the heavy raindrops have caused flash flooding in pockets in Shelby County and elsewhere.
Officials at Memphis International Airport report a record-high 5.3 inches of rain this morning (easily beating 3.3 inches in 1953.)
So drivers are advised to take caution driving on roadways, especially at intersections and low-level areas.
Drivers should not assume a pool of water is low.
Memphis Fire Dept. officials warn of a highwater area at Southern Avenue and Philadelphia Street where water this morning reached about 3 feet high and where a person was rescued after getting trapped in it.
Another area where there is high water is at Hollywood Street and Union Avenue.
Other areas include:
Memphis
Getwell Road and Interstate 40
Filmore Avenue and Browning Circle
North Getwell Road and Benoit Drive
Apple Blossom and Jasmine Drive
Winchester Road and Willet Street
Union Avenue near Parkway
Union Avenue near Walnut Grove Road
Arlington
Summer Wind and Love
These are not the only areas.
FOX13 News is highlighting the problems and potential dangers this morning.
