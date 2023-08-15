MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You might have a perfect driving record with no tickets or accidents.
However, if you have poor credit, you will pay more for car insurance in the Mid-South.
“That's really unfair to a lot of people,” said Kelly Amos, an East Memphis resident.
New research
The Consumer Federation of America analyzed just how much of an impact that credit history can have on insurance premiums.
“What we found was really dramatic nationwide,” said Michael DeLong, a research and advocacy associate for the non-profit.
In Tennessee, the analysis found that a safe driver with excellent credit will pay a $329 average premium. A safe driver with poor credit will pay 93% more – a $635 average premium.
Mississippi drivers with poor credit pay 112% more than those with excellent credit, according to the research. Arkansas drivers with poor credit pay 99% more than those with excellent credit.
“We think that your auto insurance premium should be based on your driving record, not on your credit score,” DeLong said. “So it's a pretty terrible thing where you're actually paying more for auto insurance, even though you can afford less.”
He also worries that drivers are allowing their insurance to lapse if they can’t afford coverage.
Uninsured motorist concerns
In 2019, Mississippi had the highest percentage of uninsured motorists in the country (29.4%), according to the Insurance Information Institute. Tennessee ranked third (23.7%) and Arkansas ranked eighth (19.3%) on that list.
“If you're low-income, you often struggle to pay your bills,” he said. “Many people may decide to drive without auto insurance, but that's illegal. It drives up costs for everybody.”
Independent agent Brian Marks told FOX13 that some insurance companies value credit history and driving history equally. He recommends that consumers shop around to look for the best possible deal.
“You can have extremely high spikes in your insurance because of your claims and ticket history,” Marks said. “You can have extremely high spikes because of poor credit as well.”
Companies that don’t rate based on credit history
If you have poor credit, DeLong recommended two companies that do not give higher rates based on credit history: Metromile and Root Insurance.
More advice
A FOX13 investigation this summer found that Memphis stolen vehicles and car break-ins have skyrocketed in recent years. For that reason, rates are increasing.
Here are more ways you can lower your rates:
- Bundle your policies
- Ask about discounts
- Raise your deductible
- Take a defensive driving course
- Install a telematics device that monitors your driving habits
- Shop around
- Buy a cheaper car
- Pay for small repairs out of pocket
- Consider the value of collision coverage on older vehicles
