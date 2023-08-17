MISSISSIPPI - Too many days without enough rainfall has prompted a statewide burn ban for all Mississippi state parks and fishing lakes, according to officials with the Miss. Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP).
The ban includes two area Mississippi parks, both Wall Doxey State Park near Holly Springs and John W. Kyle State Park in Sardis.
The burn ban prohibits use of all open fires including campfires and bonfires, fire pits, burn barrels, and debris and field burning, according to an Aug. 17 press release.
The measure is proactive, MDWFP officials say, and will be enforced by all local law enforcement.
Persons found to have deliberately violated the ban may face fines ranging from $100 to $500.
The ban will continue until further notice.
The public is permitted, however, to use gas grills, propane or gas heaters and charcoal grills at the state-run parks and fishing lakes.
For more information regarding MDWFP, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2400.
