MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver carrying two children along I-40 was arrested on DUI charges, Memphis Police said.
Jeffrey Ware, 40, was charged with DUI-child endangerment, violation of the financial law, public intoxication and reckless driving.
A woman driving a car alerted Memphis Police to an SUV seen swerving westbound on I-40 on Aug. 22 about 9:30 a.m., according to a court document.
The driver followed the SUV for about two miles and saw it strike the road's guard rails several times, police said.
The SUV stopped on an interstate off-ramp after two flat tires occurred; it blocked traffic.
The woman stopped near the SUV to check on the occupants.
She saw two children in the backseat, and the driver was unresponsive, police said.
One child was determined to be five-years old and the other a two-year-old.
When an officer arrived, he found Ware to have bloodshot eyes, incoherent speech and rapid eye movement, police said.
He appeared to be under the influence of an undetermined drug, the report adds.
Ware was sent to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition, while the two children were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Officers reported taking two blood samples from Ware at the hospital.
Ware's bond was set at $3,000.
