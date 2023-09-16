MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, are already starting to circulate across the Mid-South.
Doctors say this could be a sign of a severe and early respiratory virus season.
The virus caused significant problems last year, straining children's hospitals across the nation.
"It was hard seeing him in the hospital, but it also showed how fast it can happen," David Henson, whose son was recently diagnosed with RSV, said.
What started out as the sniffles and congestion turned into something much more serious for Henson's 17-month-old son Chandler.
"He was up most of the night coughing, and we kind of we could see from his breathing that he was having to work a little bit harder," Henson said.
Chandler's pediatrician confirmed the boy had RSV. Because his oxygen levels were low, Henson took his son to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
"He immediately started getting steroids and breathing treatments in the hospital," Henson said.
Because a baby's airways are so small, RSV can especially be dangerous in infants and in young children like Chandler.
Though the virus is more common during winter months, Dr. Nick Hysmith, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Le Bonheur, said they have already started to see some cases at this hospital.
"We'll usually see cases start to go up in Florida and in Georgia first. And that started happening last week and then early this week," Dr. Hysmith said. "So, we've been expecting to start seeing cases and we have started seeing cases."
Dr. Hysmith said RSV typically starts with cold symptoms and a persistent fever. Sometimes, it can lead to breathing difficulty and cause respiratory complications like pneumonia.
"If you start to see kids struggling to breathe, if they are really pulling or you can see every time, they take a breath because their skin around their chest goes in when they take a breath, that is concerning," he said.
Now out of the hospital, baby Chandler is doing much better. Henson wants other parents to be aware of the signs.
"If seems to kind of progressively get worse or they don't seem to be getting better, I think visit their pediatrician and get it checked out just to make sure that everything's OK," he said.
This summer the FDA approved RSV vaccines for the first time and a new monoclonal antibody designed to protect young children from complications of the virus.
The drug is approved for use in infants 8 months and younger who are going into their first RSV season and in toddles 8 to 19 months at higher risk of severe complications.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man dead after shooting at AutoZone in Northeast Memphis, MPD says
- Multi-vehicle crash causes diesel oil spill on I-240, shuts down westbound lanes, police say
- Man dead after shooting in Southeast Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives