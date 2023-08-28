MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call at a location near Chelsea Avenue and Walter Street, in the Nutbush area, just prior to 4:30 a.m., Memphis Police (MPD) said.
The man died at the scene after being struck by the gunfire, MPD said.
Witnesses told FOX13 that they heard about 25-30 gunshots fired towards a car where the man was found killed.
This man's death represented at least the 264th homicide in Memphis during 2023. On the same day in 2022, August 28, there had been 187 homicides in the city.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
