FILE - Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, speaks with reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 24, 2023. Pearson raised about $860,000 through some 31,700 campaign donations after Tennessee Republican lawmakers abruptly moved to expel him and two other Democrats for a gun control protest on the House floor, his campaign said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)