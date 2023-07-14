Justin J. Pearson

FILE - Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, speaks with reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 24, 2023. Pearson raised about $860,000 through some 31,700 campaign donations after Tennessee Republican lawmakers abruptly moved to expel him and two other Democrats for a gun control protest on the House floor, his campaign said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Early voting in District 86 special general election started on Friday, July 14.

The Shelby County Election officials kicked off early voting and it will determine whether Rep. Justin Pearson retains his seat or loses it to Independent Jeff Johnson.

Rep. Barbara Cooper was re-elected posthumously to the Tennessee House in August 2022. A few months following, Pearson became the new District 86 lawmaker before a controversial expulsion. He regained the seat through Shelby County Commission appointment less than a week later, but state law requires an election following an appointment.

“This has been a unique race, considering representative Pearson could become the first lawmaker in recent memory to be elected to the same seat twice in one year,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission. “Still, we must treat this race with the same care and attention given to large elections, with multiple races and candidates, to ensure the voices of all voters are heard.” 

Early voting hours, sites, sample ballots, and absentee ballot requests can be found here.

The last day of early voting ends on July 29.

