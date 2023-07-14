MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Early voting in District 86 special general election started on Friday, July 14.
The Shelby County Election officials kicked off early voting and it will determine whether Rep. Justin Pearson retains his seat or loses it to Independent Jeff Johnson.
Rep. Barbara Cooper was re-elected posthumously to the Tennessee House in August 2022. A few months following, Pearson became the new District 86 lawmaker before a controversial expulsion. He regained the seat through Shelby County Commission appointment less than a week later, but state law requires an election following an appointment.
“This has been a unique race, considering representative Pearson could become the first lawmaker in recent memory to be elected to the same seat twice in one year,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission. “Still, we must treat this race with the same care and attention given to large elections, with multiple races and candidates, to ensure the voices of all voters are heard.”
Early voting hours, sites, sample ballots, and absentee ballot requests can be found here.
The last day of early voting ends on July 29.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Young Dolph murder suspects get trial date
- 2 wanted after woman carjacked in northeast Memphis, police say
- Former top Memphis educator warns drivers after being latest victim in 'bump and rob' carjacking
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives