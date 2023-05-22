MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Early voting in another District 86 election will kick off on Friday, May 26.
Voters can cast ballots in the Primary Election for the District 86 Tennessee Representative between May 26 and June 10, according to the Shelby County Election Commission.
Justin J. Pearson, who currently holds the seat, and David Page are competing for the Democratic seat. No Republican candidate qualified to run in the general election. But, either Pearson or Page will go up against an Independent candidate in the general election for the title of Tennessee State Representative.
Write-in candidates could file up until June 14 with election day set for June 15.
This will be the third time in less than a year that voters in District 86 head to the polls.
The representative seat was posthumously re-won by the late Barbara Cooper in August of 2022. Pearson was then elected into the seat before a demonstration on the House floor led to his expulsion weeks later.
With the seat vacant, the Shelby County Commission appointed Pearson back to the House, but a special election to officially fill the seat is still required by state law.
Linda Phillips, Administrator of Elections for the Shelby County Election Commission, said the total expense for the special election comes to $400,000. The entire cost will be covered by the State of Tennessee, Phillips said.
