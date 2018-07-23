Early voting in the Shelby County: Poll locations, dates, and times

Early voting ends this week in Shelby County.
With early voting, you can go to any location that is open. You do not have to go to your specific precinct.
Saturday is the last day for early voting.
For addresses, poll times and more from each of the 27 polling stations, click the link below.
VOTING LOCATIONS, DATES, AND TIMES
