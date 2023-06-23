MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First lost rent and now a fire.
FOX13 was at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex Friday afternoon investigating lost rent.
Then a fire broke out in a vacant apartment. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
We were on scene before firefighters got there and saw them safely put out the fire at The Lakes at Ridgeway.
But that does not help the tenants who said their rent money is missing.
They said they paid their rent, over Cashapp.
“Where are they going to go? Are they going to get their money back,” said Jasmine Scott, family victim.
After months of searching for a new place to call home, Leah Murrow was excited to move into The Lakes at Ridgeway apartment homes.
Before moving in, a security deposit and a first month rent for a total of $1,350 was due.
However, Murrow said she was told by the property manager that the rental portal was not working and that she needed to pay through her Cash App.
Not to the complex, though.
To another account, strangely for a cleaning service.
“The whole time she deleted my portal, so I won’t be able to see it. She stole the money,” Murrow said.
When it was time to move in, Murrow said that property manager did not show up with the keys.
After calling the corporate office, they informed Murrow they had no record of receiving the rent money.
“So I’m, like, can I get an apartment today or just a refund?" Murrow said. "Darrius was, like, we don’t have you in the system no more."
FOX13 started investigating and found.
Murrow isn't alone.
A woman who asked not to be identified said she had that same property manager at a different apartment complex years ago.
She said she was tricked into sending $1,800 through Cash App.
“I’m texting her calling her, reaching out to her. She gave me someone from corporate named Tom," the woman said. "I looked him up, there is no Tom. It was a fake email and fake phone number.”
That property manager is named Erica Norris.
She is not facing charges for either of those accusations.
But FOX13 uncovered she does have an active arrest warrant out for a felony theft charge.
FOX13 tried calling Norris for answers but we received no response.
So instead we reached out to the regional manager of the apartment complex about the next steps for tenants who lost money.
FOX13 also asked if they run background checks on employees.
They did not comment.
"To play with someone’s living situation, that’s evil," Scott said. "That’s very evil."
The regional manager of the Lakes at Ridgeway Apartment Homes told FOX13 that this is an active investigation.
He advises people if you gave your money to Norris, reach out to MPD and file a report.
