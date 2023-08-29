Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in East Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Willow Cove near Getwell Road, police said.

A man was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

