MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in East Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Willow Cove near Getwell Road, police said.
A man was found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Neighbors sick of constant truck crashes at low-hanging bridge in Downtown Memphis
- Man accused of shooting doctor to death in Collierville to undergo further mental evaluation
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives