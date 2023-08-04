MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Road pavement repairs will cause a stretch of South Parkway to close starting Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 a.m.
All eastbound lanes on South Parkway between Cummings Street and South Bellevue Boulevard will be closed for about two months for the work to be completed, City of Memphis says.
Conversely, when repairs on those lanes are finished, work on the westbound lanes means those will close to traffic.
That is equally projected to last about two months.
The signed detour route for eastbound South Parkway will make use of Cummings Street, East Trigg Avenue and South Bellevue Boulevard.
The signed detour route for westbound South Parkway will make use of South Bellevue Boulevard, Kerr Avenue, Azalia Street and Cummings Street.
