MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What could you do for your community with $2 million?
EDGE, the economic development agency for Memphis and Shelby County, voted to give that amount to FedEx, the largest company in Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.
FOX13 has reported on EDGE’s dealings before, including its handling of millions of dollars earned from selling the old Defense Depot in South Memphis. Now, the board has voted to give a $2 million grant to FedEx, a company that reported $4 billion in profit last year.
Wednesday’s meeting was the sixth EDGE board meeting scheduled in 2023, but half of them have been canceled.
After the meeting adjourned, a FOX13 crew approached Al Bright, the EDGE board’s chairman, for comment.
“I’m not going to do an interview,” Bright said.
An EDGE spokesperson intervened.
“We talked about this,” EDGE spokesperson Stefanie Barrett said. “You can’t ambush our board at our meetings.”
“There is nothing to discuss,” she said of the grant to FedEx.
FOX13 attempted to ask the EDGE board’s former treasurer about the money from the Defense Depot at its February meeting and got the same treatment.
The grant to FedEx was approved alongside EDGE’s budget, read during the meeting.
The item was listed in small text under the bulk of the financial information, next to an item about funding for suburban chambers of commerce.
The board approved the budget without so much as reading the item out loud.
EDGE board members are appointed, not elected. Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford and Shelby County Commissioner Henri Brooks are meant to sit on the board to represent the interests of the local governments but have not been to a meeting so far this year.
FOX13 has questioned EDGE for months and consistently doesn’t get answers but will continue trying.
