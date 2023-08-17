Mayor Strickland signs letter of intent to redevelop 100 North Main building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The board of Edge Development Growth Engine (EDGE) approved a $5-million loan this week to clean up the the Bluff City's tallest building — at 100 North Main Street — with an internal demolition.

The Downtown Mobility Authority still owns the building and it gave approval for the work earlier this year.

A local development team is hoping to buy the property for $10 million and requested the loan to clean it up.

It's part of their $264-million renovation for 100 North Main.

The developers said that they want to put a restaurant, condos, apartments and offices on the property.

