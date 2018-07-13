  • Immunization requirements for Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee

    Updated:

    Every state has vaccination/immunization requirements for school-age children. Check your state’s requirements to make sure your children are up to date – or to see options for exemption.

    Click on your state's name for additional information.

    ARKANSAS

    The state of Arkansas requires all students to be vaccinated against certain diseases.

    MISSISSIPPI

    The state of Mississippi requires immunizations against childhood diseases. For high school and college students, other specific vaccinations are recommended.

    TENNESSEE

    The state of Tennessee has specific requirements for enrollment in all grades, beginning with childcare and continuing through high school.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories