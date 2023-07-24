Eight smash-and-grab suspects wanted in jewelry store robbery, police say

COVINGTON, Tenn. - The Covington Police Department released video footage that confirmed eight suspects breaking into the Brasfield's Jewelry Store.
The suspects took an unknown number of items, police said.
The original version of the story is below:
Three thieves ran into the woods after robbing a Covington jewelry store, according to Covington Police.
On July 24 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police heard reports of a burglary at Brasfield's Jewelry on Highway 51 South, police said.
According to police, when officers arrived they saw the front door smashed out, counters broken, and merchandise stolen.
After arriving on the scene, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office saw two vehicles driving south on Highway 51 near Crosstown at a high rate of speed, deputies said.
With the help of the Munford Police Department, a pursuit ensued into Shelby County, officials said.
During the chase, Millington Police officers saw one of the suspect vehicles turning onto Wortham Road in Millington, and then three men got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods on foot, police said.
According to police, two K9 teams went into the woods to search, and as of 7:15 a.m., the suspects have not been found.
Covington Police made the scene and saw a white Nissan Altima with no tags, the stolen jewelry in backpacks, and a stolen gun from Memphis, police said.
“This was an example of how our Tipton County and Shelby County law enforcement agencies are working jointly to identify the suspects in these cases. The deputies were in the right place at the right time to spot the suspect vehicles resulting in the recovery of the stolen items.” said Chief Donna Turner. "We are asking anyone who may have information on the suspects to assist us. Detectives are working jointly with Millington Police Department surrounding the location of the vehicle. The suspects thought they could avoid being located since there were no tags on their vehicle to avoid license plate readers, but they didn’t count on officers and deputies patrolling and spotting them fleeing Covington. It was just good police work!“
If anyone has information in this incident, contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.
