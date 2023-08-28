MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An elderly inmate died at the Shelby County Jail located at 201 Poplar Avenue, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 70-year-old inmate Thomas Earl Williams. According to SCSO, the elderly detainee died on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
According to the TBI, District Attorney Steve Mulroy requested on Aug. 22 that TBI special agents to investigate the in-custody death of the inmate.
