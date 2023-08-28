UPDATE: Mr. Clear was found shortly after this alert was issued.
Original Story
MILLINGTON, Tenn. - An elderly man is missing and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the public's help bringing him home.
Elehue Clear, 85, was reported missing from the 6300 block of Kerrville Rosemark Road in Millington, SCSO said.
The sheriff's office said that he hasn't been seen since Sunday night, August 27.
Clear is about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
SCSO said that Clear has a medical condition which could impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.
If you've seen Elehue Clear or know where he may be, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office asked you to contact law enforcement immediately.
