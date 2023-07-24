MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Vandalized and stolen.
A senior citizen is outraged and frustrated after his car was taken several times from his apartment complex in Raleigh this year.
He said the property manager isn’t doing anything about it.
“My car. My car gone,” said Willie Clayborn, a Keystone Landing Apartments tenant.
Clayborn was taken by surprise Friday morning when he was getting ready to visit his nephew downtown.
His 2012 Nissan Altima was stolen again.
“When I went outside my blood pressure went up,” said Clayborn.
Memphis Police said his 2012 blue Nissan Altima was stolen from the Keystone Landing Apartments in Raleigh Friday just after midnight.
Clayborn said he found nothing but shattered glass in the parking space.
He stormed to the property manager’s office, but wasn’t getting the answers he was looking for.
“He says it’s out of his hands,” said Clayborn.
But this isn’t the first time this happened.
Just two months ago, Clayborn said someone stole his rear tire and the catalytic converter from his car.
The 71-year-old said he’s concerned for his safety and health because of the crimes that happen at Keystone.
“It’s about 10 young dudes with assault rifles across their backs,” said Clayborn.
FOX13 checked the Memphis Data Hub and this is what we found.
Since the beginning of the year, it showed at least 25 reports of crimes, like theft, aggravated assault, and vandalism, in the area.
Clayborn said he’s fed up.
“From 2019 to now, the problems just getting worser,” said Clayborn.
Clayborn said he hopes the property manager beefs up the security measures at Keystone.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for an update.
They have no suspects in custody, but the investigation continues.
FOX13 also reached out to the management at Keystone Landing.
They said they didn’t want to comment on the incident.
