BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. - An elderly woman died after being found shot at her home Tuesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
The shooting happened at a home on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville, Tennessee around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the TBI told FOX13.
Warline Turner-Jones, 81, was found at the home with multiple gunshot wounds, the TBI said.
Turner was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries, according to the TBI.
City of Brownsville Mayor William Rawls said that the elderly woman's death has left the community shaken.
"Mayor William D. Rawls and the City of Brownsville are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Mrs. Warline (Sis) Turner, that occurred within our beloved city, leaving a profound impact on our community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim's family and friends during this time of unimaginable loss," a post on the city's Facebook page read.
Authorities are asking anyone who knows anything about Turner's death to call either the TBI at 731-984-6600, the Brownsville Police Department at 731-772-1260 or CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477.
