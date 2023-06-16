Millbranch Rd Robbery Suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A elderly woman was robbed at gunpoint at a ATM on Millbranch Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

On Saturday, May 13 around 5:00 p.m., a man held a gun to an elderly woman's head while robbing her as she was withdrawing cash from the Orion Federal Credit Union ATM, police said.

MPD said the man was armed with a gray handgun and was last seen leaving the scene in a 2015 red Hyundai Elantra.

If you know who this man is, MPD urges you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $1,000.

