MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Election officials are making extra efforts to promote the Early Voting period with the goal of increasing voter turnout.

Early Voting for Memphis residents starts Sept. 15 and ends Sept. 30th.

The Oct. 5th Memphis Municipal election includes selecting the next Memphis City Council and Memphis mayor.

Shelby County Election administrator Linda Phillips said the early voting process is "designed to accommodate diverse schedules and ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote."

Officials advocate that voters be prepared - or "Voter Ready" -  to cast ballot by first researching candidates, try to vote during midday when lines are typically short and to be aware that they can vote via voting machines or hand-marked paper ballots by request.

Sept. 5th was the last day to register for the Oct. 5th local election.

Voting information, including early voting hours and locations, and sample ballots, is available at the website shelbyvote.com

