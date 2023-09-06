MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Election officials are making extra efforts to promote the Early Voting period with the goal of increasing voter turnout.
Early Voting for Memphis residents starts Sept. 15 and ends Sept. 30th.
The Oct. 5th Memphis Municipal election includes selecting the next Memphis City Council and Memphis mayor.
Shelby County Election administrator Linda Phillips said the early voting process is "designed to accommodate diverse schedules and ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote."
Officials advocate that voters be prepared - or "Voter Ready" - to cast ballot by first researching candidates, try to vote during midday when lines are typically short and to be aware that they can vote via voting machines or hand-marked paper ballots by request.
Sept. 5th was the last day to register for the Oct. 5th local election.
Voting information, including early voting hours and locations, and sample ballots, is available at the website shelbyvote.com
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Clerk shoots man at East Memphis Kroger gas station, police say
- ‘Stop work’: Shelby County steps in as complaints pile up at The Venue apartments in Midtown
- Makayla Campbell, Queshawn Partee among several teens missing from Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives