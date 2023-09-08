COVINGTON, Tenn. - A school teacher is behind bars charged with rape of a child.
We first told you Wednesday the teacher in Tipton County was under investigation.
The Tipton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Alissa McCommon was arrested Friday morning.
McCommon was a fourth-grade teacher at Charger Academy in Covington.
Before that, she taught at Crestview Elementary, also in Tipton County.
She's been off the job since late August.
And Friday morning she landed in jail.
“They posted on their group she was walking out with the sheriff’s (office), and she was finally arrested,” said Bianca Taylor, a mother.
It’s been a shocking few days for parents of Tipton County Schools children as they wrap their heads around 38-year-old elementary school teacher Alissa McCommon being charged with rape of a child.
“Kinda was relieved about it," Taylor said. "They finally got her. So it’s not being swept under the rug like they tried to do it."
A picture was posted in a Facebook group Friday morning.
Covington Police Chief Donna Turner and Sgt. Tony Ross were escorting McCommon in handcuffs.
McCommon was later booked into the Tipton County jail on a single charge.
Tipton County director of schools John Combs said a parent came forward with the allegations of inappropriate conduct with children Aug. 24.
He said McCommon was suspended without pay the same day.
But parents whose children McCommon taught said the fourth-grade teacher should have been arrested when she was removed from her job two weeks ago.
“Now y'all want to take matters of it. You should have done that in the beginning of time when you first found out about it,” said Taylor.
Bianca Taylor said her son was in McCommon’s class.
She said she broke the news to her son about his teacher Friday.
“It was kind of rough, but I’m glad I did have it and he understood about it. We have these kind of talks all the time,” said Taylor. “Just know what this person is and what they tell you to do is not what you’re supposed to do. Know right from wrong.”
McCommon was given a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.
She could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Earlier this week, Covington Police and the Sheriff's Office said they were looking to see if there are any more victims.
It's the second case of teachers allegedly having inappropriate relationships with children at Tipton County Schools since 2011.
That's when Cindy Clifton, who worked for Crestview Middle School, was found guilty of aggravated rape, statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.
Investigators are still searching for additional potential victims of McCommon and asked anyone who think they may know a child who is a victim to come forward.
