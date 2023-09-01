MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friday September 2, 2022 began like so many for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher. The Memphis mother and teacher leaves her Midtown home at 4 a.m. for an 8-mile run.
20 minutes later the unthinkable happens. Fletcher is forced into a dark-colored SUV by someone who police said was waiting for the victim to run by. This happened halfway into her run on Central Avenue by the University of Memphis.
Kidnapped.
A campus alert is issued at 9:11 saying a "woman who runs regularly on Central Avenue appears to have been kidnapped..."
Memphis police follow up minutes later.
A moment Charlie Hayden will never forget.
Charlie Hayden says, “I was in a Pilates class and it was early in the morning. I heard that she was missing and I got up off my reformer and left and went and helped look for her.”
News of the abduction spread quickly. By the time Fletcher's body was found three days later the world was invested in the tragedy unfolding in Memphis.
Part of the fascination stems from the goodness that seemed to radiate from the kindergarten teacher as evidenced by a video she made for her students during the pandemic singing “This little light of mine.”
Hayden described her friend. "Liza was a breath of fresh air. She was a walking smile. She loved Memphis. She loved her community, her family. She loved God. And she loved fun. She loved joy. She loved competition, she loved pushing herself and supporting others to push themselves to be their best."
Impromptu runs for Eliza popped up within days. Women sent a message that it should be safe to run alone.
Hayden knew Eliza through running. She said the safety of female runners is a conversation people weren't having before ."It takes guts to be a runner. It takes guts to run alone, takes guts not just to lace up and get the miles down, but to bravely show up for yourself and what matters, and in some ways fight back just by stepping out the door. People run scared every day."
"She reminded us that even with an arrest in this case and a greater awareness of what can happen" Hayden added, "it's still not safe to run alone."
Charlie is one of the "hosts" behind "Finish Liza's Run" again this year. She said last year was about "grieving" and fighting back, but this year it's about healing. Some days are a little harder than others, but every day is a day forward."
