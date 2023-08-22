MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dangerous heat hitting the area for a consecutive day has prompted the City of Memphis to once again, open an emergency cooling center today, Aug. 22nd.
The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Ave, will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. to offer people in need of a break from the heat.
Also, those in need of a ride to the center can receive one by calling, starting at 9:30 a.m., MATA at 297-1680 and scheduling a lift.
City officials say that visitors should know that the center is not intended to replace services provided by a shelter.
Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who is in need of food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations.
Assistance may be available at the Union Mission, located at 383 Poplar Ave (901-526-8403) or The Salvation Army, located at 696 Jackson Ave (901-529-4545).
