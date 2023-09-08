generic classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some schools in Fayette County have been dismissed early due to them not having running water, according to school officials.

Fayette-Ware, East Junior High and JILC do not have running water due to a main water line break in front of Fayette-Ware.

Dismissal at the schools started at 11:30 a.m.

Fayette County Public Schools said that the city told them that the repairs will take an extended amount of time.

