MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some schools in Fayette County have been dismissed early due to them not having running water, according to school officials.
Fayette-Ware, East Junior High and JILC do not have running water due to a main water line break in front of Fayette-Ware.
Dismissal at the schools started at 11:30 a.m.
Fayette County Public Schools said that the city told them that the repairs will take an extended amount of time.
