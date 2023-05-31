Dalton Lee Ray Drinnon

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. - An endangered child alert was issued for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Dalton Lee Ray Drinnon went missing from the Sandy Valley Road area in Rogersville.

Drinnon may have a yellow Labrador Retriever with him.

If you see him, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Dalton Drinnon is 3'0” tall, 40 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde curly hair.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a grey t-shirt with ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ written on it.

